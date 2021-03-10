Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Releases Earnings Results

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 7,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.