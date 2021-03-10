Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) to report $128.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.60 million and the lowest is $124.84 million. Lindsay reported sales of $113.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $494.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.50 million to $496.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $536.67 million, with estimates ranging from $532.34 million to $541.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindsay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total value of $148,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 372.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN opened at $163.99 on Wednesday. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

