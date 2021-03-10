Linear Hits Market Cap of $231.55 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Linear has a market cap of $231.55 million and approximately $25.12 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One Linear token can currently be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052950 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.91 or 0.00726784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00064987 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00028853 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,478,573,417 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

