LINKA (LINKA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $11,435.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINKA has traded 18.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00056338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.12 or 0.00788772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00026657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00066271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00041121 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

