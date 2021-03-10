LiquidApps (DAPP) Market Cap Tops $12.94 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $12.94 million and $6,719.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000379 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 63.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024585 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,055,959,262 coins and its circulating supply is 708,818,934 coins. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

