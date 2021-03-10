Liquidity Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $164.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $164.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.62 or 0.00506052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00069220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00056828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00074613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.40 or 0.00548341 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00074951 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.