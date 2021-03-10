Liquidity Network Reaches Market Cap of $676,415.84 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $676,415.84 and approximately $39,396.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 35.3% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.92 or 0.00508092 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00066392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00072363 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.00527461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00076019 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

