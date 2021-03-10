Liquidity Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 911 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 901% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a PE ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LQDT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,153.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 42.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 170,587 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

