Lisk (LSK) Price Up 1.5% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00005994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $408.62 million and approximately $36.03 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00011611 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,407,960 coins and its circulating supply is 127,472,722 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

