Lisk (LSK) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $419.00 million and approximately $34.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.29 or 0.00005888 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00018254 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011105 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004581 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,415,159 coins and its circulating supply is 127,479,921 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

