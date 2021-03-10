Litecoin Cash Market Cap Hits $7.52 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $2,972.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00533451 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000094 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,791.52 or 1.00503290 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 714,393,700 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

