Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.12 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $13.12 billion and $6.18 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $196.85 or 0.00355676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003013 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,639,849 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

