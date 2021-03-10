Litecoin Plus Price Up 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $140,020.24 and approximately $11.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,572.13 or 1.00070501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00034732 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012119 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00086009 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

