Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stock Holdings Increased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.56% of Lithia Motors worth $43,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.92.

In other news, SVP Scott Hillier sold 4,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.37, for a total transaction of $1,322,635.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,632,206.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,858 shares of company stock valued at $11,785,043. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LAD opened at $377.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $357.74 and its 200-day moving average is $291.21. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $392.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

