Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.62

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.57, with a volume of 11605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,222,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

