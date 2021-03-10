Livenodes (LNO) Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Livenodes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Livenodes has a market capitalization of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Livenodes has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00028986 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001901 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000774 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 148.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001380 BTC.

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online

