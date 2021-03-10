Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Trading Up 5.5%

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $16.98. Approximately 3,299,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,054,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on LTHM shares. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Livent from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Livent by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

