LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of LiveRamp worth $53,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $274,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,433 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

