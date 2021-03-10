LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Trading 5.4% Higher

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $51.47. 1,916,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 816,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut LiveRamp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in LiveRamp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LiveRamp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

