LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LiveXLive Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). LiveXLive Media posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LiveXLive Media.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. LiveXLive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.35. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 52,320 shares of company stock valued at $160,247. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 158,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

