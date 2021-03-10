LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Trading Up 7.9%

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 488,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,070,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $309.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Equities analysts expect that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 52,320 shares of company stock valued at $160,247. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

