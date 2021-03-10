Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.335 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

TSE L traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$65.76. 127,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,062. The stock has a market cap of C$22.84 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$59.01 and a one year high of C$77.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$62.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$876,179.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,986,225.59.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.