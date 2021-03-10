LockTrip (LOC) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00003171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $26.43 million and approximately $133,828.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000172 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

