Logitech International (LOGI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

3/8/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Logitech International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/2/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $119.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/22/2021 – Logitech International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Logitech is benefiting from solid performance of Gaming and Video Collaboration units. Also, the thriving cloud-based video conferencing services will continue to be the key catalyst. Stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus outbreak are boosting sales. Strong performance of the existing products and a growing momentum in new products are positives. Rising adoption of new mobile platforms in both mature and emerging markets is fueling demand for Logitech’s peripherals and accessories. Logitech's partnerships with cloud providers like Zoom Video, Microsoft and Google are major positives. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, weakness in the Mobile Speaker and Smart Home units remains an overhang. Moreover, intense competitions from big and local players in the computer peripheral space are near-term headwinds.”

1/21/2021 – Logitech International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $112.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00.

1/14/2021 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $95.89. The company had a trading volume of 35,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,481. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $120.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,681 shares of company stock worth $13,769,404 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth about $230,842,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,698,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 673,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,926,000 after buying an additional 369,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $20,495,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

