Loki One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,012.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,814.33 or 0.03298033 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.78 or 0.00361333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $534.31 or 0.00971249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.09 or 0.00400075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00341714 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00243597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00021909 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.