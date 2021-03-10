Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,904,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 354,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $672.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)
Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ãa Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
