Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,904,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 354,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $672.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

