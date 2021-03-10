Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 1,904,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 354,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOMA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a market cap of $672.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.