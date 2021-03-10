Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Reaches $0.0141

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

