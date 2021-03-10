Loopring Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges. Loopring has a market cap of $699.11 million and $57.14 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00052350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00729365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,332,445 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

