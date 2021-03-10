Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Trading 6.4% Higher

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.30. 6,355,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 9,296,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.71.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,369,116.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

