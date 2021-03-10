Lordstown Motors (RIDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RIDE opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 51,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $1,053,051.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,878 shares in the company, valued at $423,614.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,520 shares of company stock worth $10,369,116.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

