L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Declares $0.75 Annual Dividend

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.752 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of L’Oréal stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,062. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRLCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

