Ltd. Braslyn Sells 11,971 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $6.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,952. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.64.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
