Ltd. Braslyn Sells 11,971 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $6.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,952. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 38.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRTX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

