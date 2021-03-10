Lucira Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LHDX) Quiet Period To Expire on March 17th

Lucira Health’s (NASDAQ:LHDX) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 17th. Lucira Health had issued 9,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHDX shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucira Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Lucira Health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LHDX opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

In related news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 3,461,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,849,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It has developed a testing platform that produces COVID-19 single-use test kit with molecular accuracy. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc in January 2020.

