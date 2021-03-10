LUKSO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.35 Million (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $72.53 million and $10.35 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $19.07 or 0.00033940 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00011170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00729533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065104 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00028443 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LYXE is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

Buying and Selling LUKSO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

