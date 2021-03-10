Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.45.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $298.35 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

