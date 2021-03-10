Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.
Shares of LL opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
