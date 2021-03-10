Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

Shares of LL opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 25,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.