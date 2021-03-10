Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.79. 766,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 548,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $744.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
