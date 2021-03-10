Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $25.79. 766,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 548,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.