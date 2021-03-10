Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Virginia Boulet Sells 6,500 Shares

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,904,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,689,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

