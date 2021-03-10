Lunyr (LUN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $96,319.00

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $384,364.73 and approximately $96,319.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00053778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.82 or 0.00751908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00065510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00029123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039408 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a token. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.