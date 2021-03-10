Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP Liana Prieto Sells 30,000 Shares

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,395.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LBC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. 78,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,407. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Luther Burbank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

