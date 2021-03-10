LUXCoin Market Cap Tops $1.73 Million (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $13,713.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,129.72 or 1.00131543 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00034745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012227 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.48 or 0.00423655 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.94 or 0.00822289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.00294028 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00086095 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00043963 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005338 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,878,803 coins and its circulating supply is 10,871,570 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

