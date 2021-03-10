Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.39

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 2626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.
LXFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $590.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Luxfer by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Luxfer by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.