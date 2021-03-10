Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.39

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.39 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 2626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

LXFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $17.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $590.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $82.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.35 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Luxfer by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG raised its stake in Luxfer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Luxfer by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

