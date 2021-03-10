Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Get Lyra Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.