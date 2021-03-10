M Kathleen Behrens Sells 5,000 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.51. 819,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,757. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

