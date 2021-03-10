Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 43,975 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 453.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NetEase by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in NetEase by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in NetEase by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 619,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 489,769 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 401.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

