Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 92,167 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 198.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,167 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in NIO by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIO by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

