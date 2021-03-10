Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in The AES by 9.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The AES by 35.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The AES by 39.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 50,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. TheStreet raised shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of AES opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.