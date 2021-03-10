Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,091,225 shares of company stock worth $591,044,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $280.07 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.78, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.73.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

