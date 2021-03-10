Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 138 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NVR by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in NVR by 608.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NVR by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR opened at $4,699.76 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,557.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,227.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,045.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

